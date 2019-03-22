Sara Ali Khan to share screen space with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 remake

Varun Dhawan has been busy with his upcoming projects Kalank and Street Dancer, but he will soon be seen in his popular comic avatar for father David Dhawan’s remake of his own 1995 film Coolie No 1. As per a recent report in Mumbai Mirror, Sara Ali Khan has bagged the role of the leading lady in the film.

Dialogue writer Farhad Samji told the publication, “It is a boon for any writer to work with a dedicated actor like Varun. I narrated the dialogue draft to him recently and he immediately asked me for a copy, so he could rehearse his lines even though there is still time for the film to go on the floors. I am looking forward to teaming up with Sara for the second time.”

Farhad had earlier teamed up with Sara for the Rohit Shetty film Simmba. The actor was recently announced as the female lead in Imtiaz Ali’s next. She stars alongside Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda in the film.

David Dhawan had earlier remade his 1997 film Judwaa with Varun Dhawan stepping into Salman Khan’s shoes. Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez played the female leads in the film.

This will be the third time that David Dhawan teams up with his son after Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2.

The 1995 film Coolie No 1 starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. The film also featured Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor and Sadashiv Amrapurkar in significant roles. Coolie No 1 marked the beginning of the No 1 series for David Dhawan. This was followed by films like Hero No 1, Biwi No 1 and Jodi No 1 amongst others.

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Kalank alongside Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. The film releases on April 17.