Monday, August 15, 2022

Sara Ali Khan clicks selfie for fan who was having trouble with her phone, watch video

Sara Ali Khan returned to Mumbai after celebrating her birthday in New York, and took selfies with fans.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 11:20:14 am
Sara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan returned from New York (Photo: Instagram/ Sara Ali Khan)

Actor Sara Ali Khan returned to Mumbai from New York and was greeted by several fans at the airport. Paps shared videos of Sara, dressed in a pink top and white pants, taking selfies with fans, while greeting them with folded hands. Sara had visited New York to celebrate her birthday, which was on August 12. Fans commented on the video, calling her ‘down to earth’ and ‘sweet’. “Such a sweetheart she is so humble,” one fan wrote. Another added, “So down to earth, she is.”

Earlier, Sara had shared photos of her special moments in New York, which included a video montage of herself exploring the city as well as several fun make-up shoots. She also penned a note on self-love for her special day which read, “Happy Birthday Sara. Always love yourself- And when you forget workout for your body, mind, and soul”.

 

Sara Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan’s daughter from his first marriage with Amrita Singh. She shares a comfortable relationship with Kareena Kapoor, who married Saif in 2012. During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, Kareena had opened up about their relationship and said it was not difficult to balance relationships.  She also expressed her surprise at why her equation with Sara and Ibrahim is discussed. “I don’t even know why this is discussed so much. We are family. If there is love and regard, this is it. This is what it is. These are Saif’s children. They are his priority.”

Asked if Saif has been a support, Kareena had answered, “Saif has had a child every decade. He balances it out beautifully. Sometimes, if he wants an hour or two alone with Sara, he will always tell me. I think it’s so important, and it’s important for them to bond, and for him to give his children that time.”

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, and has starred in films such as Simmba, Coolie No. 1 and Atrange Re.

