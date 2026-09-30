Sara Ali Khan channels mom Amrita Singh; Saba Pataudi says ‘being your own person is key’

Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday shared a series of photos drawing a visual parallel between herself and her mother, actor Amrita Singh. The actor posted new photos of herself alongside throwback photos of a young Amrita, and described her mother as her inspiration. The post also caught the attention of Sara’s aunt, Saba Pataudi, who left a comment about embracing one’s individuality.

In the new photos, Sara poses in a heavily embellished silver gown, wearing her hair in voluminous waves. The carousel also has photographs of a young Amrita in a blue sequinned outfit, with a similar voluminous hairstyle and dramatic makeup.

She captioned the post, “Forever inspired by the mothership 🧑‍🧒🩵 Shiny eyes and retro hair flip 🧚‍♀️💁🏻‍♀️ Even if i can be 1% as beautiful 🪞 I will be content and eternally grateful 🙌🙏”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Saba Pataudi comments on Sara’s post

Sara’s post also caught the attention of her aunt, Saba Pataudi, who left a comment about the importance of having an identity separate from one’s parents.

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She commented, “We both..resemble our mother’s in so many ways :) But I am ME. I believe that being your own person is KEY. I respect those who say I am so much like Ma…but like she says ..im a bit of both of them and a LOT of Myself! Stay true to yourself Always. I want to be remembered as moi(me)not who im related to. :) ❤️”

Saba’s comment prompted a discussion in the comments section, with some users questioning its relevance to Sara’s post.

One user wrote, “sorry but your comment doesn’t make any sense with this post and sorry to say it is Soha , who looks more like Sharmila ji. I don’t know what u r trying to say with this comment. Anyways a girl wants to be like her mom, nothing wrong in that and anyway Sara is making her own identity also,”

Another wrote, “she is explaining her moms beauty and meanwhile ur explaining your self “

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A third comment read, “We can only be Me or I because of our Mother. Even if we can be a little of our mothers, that would be enough to be ‘Me’.🩷”

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Sara Ali Khan on looking like Amrita Singh

Sara has previously spoken about her resemblance to Amrita and said the similarity between them is far more than simply sharing a few features. In a 2022 interview with Bombay Times, she also compared the resemblance between herself and Amrita with that of her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and their father, Saif Ali Khan.

“The exact way in which I look like mom and Ibrahim looks like dad is not normal. We are identical! Aisa nahi hai ke humme unki jhalak hai (It’s not as if we have glimpses of them). We literally look like they did back then and that gets people talking I guess.”

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Interestingly, Sara said that while their physical resemblance follows one parent, their personalities appear to have gone the other way.

“This is often a topic of conversation at home. Interestingly, Ibrahim is a lot more calm and composed. He looks like my dad, but is a lot like my mom, while I look like mom, but I am a lot like my dad. We talk about how our personalities and faces have been swapped,” she added.

Sara had expressed a similar thought in a 2019 conversation with Femina, when she spoke about the influence of both her parents on her personality.

She said, “I am a mix of my parents—physically, and the person I am. I live with my mother, and admire her for everything she stands for. As a combination of the environment I have grown up in, and the fact that I have consciously tried to imbibe a lot of my mother’s traits, I am like her as a human being. However, my habits, my choices and my desires are similar to my father’s.”

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“I would like to believe I have their free spirit and common habits of doing what they feel is right without worrying about external judgements. On the less positive side, both of them can be impulsive; I have acquired that trait too,” she added.

On the work front

On the work front, Sara will next be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Udta Teer. The spy comedy is written and directed by Akash A Kaushik and backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. The film reunites Sara and Ayushmann after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

The recently released trailer presents Ayushmann as a Pakistani spy who loses his memory, setting off a series of chaotic situations. The film also stars Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Brijendra Kala and others. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 9, 2026.