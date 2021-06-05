Sara Ali Khan celebrates World Environment Day with a hilarious poem. Watch

On World Environment Day, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to create awareness about nature but actor Sara Ali Khan decided to something different. The actor, who is known for her rhyming captions, shared a video of herself near a waterfall.

In the video, she says, “Namaste darshakon. Jaise ki aap sun sakte hain, that is the paani ki dhwani. It is beautiful, oh so sunny. The air is lovely, sweet as honey. Please like, share and subscribe if you think I am funny.”

Sara enjoys her attempts at poetry. In a video shared a while ago, she is seen practicing yoga with Jahnvi Kapoor. Her caption is, “Go with the flow, steady and slow. Kick high-squat low. That’s how you’ll get the golden glow. For better instructions, ask Namrata Purohit to show.” Her wit appears to be quite the hit among her fans, who usually respond to her videos with laughing emoticons.

Apart from her humour, Sara is also known to stun her fans with her sartorial dressing sense.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Atrangi Re, which is being directed by Anand L Rai. She will play the lead role opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is scheduled to release on August 6. Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, which also starred Varun Dhawan. She forayed into Bollywood in 2018 with Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Since then, she has starred in Simmba and Love Aaj Kal 2.