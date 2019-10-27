Sara Ali Khan celebrates Diwali with Saif, Kareena and Taimur

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan took some time out of her busy schedule to celebrate Diwali at home. The actor shared a post on Saturday, wishing her fans a very happy Diwali. In one of the photos, Sara is seen striking a pose with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, brother Ibrahim Khan and Taimur Ali Khan while in the other, the Coolie No 1 actor is seen in a selfie with her father Saif.

Sara, who debuted in 2018 with Kedarnath and Simmba, did her first IIFA act by performing on her and her father’s popular tracks. She also received the Best Debut award at the ceremony.

At present, the actor is busy shooting for Coolie No 1, which is a remake of David Dhawan’s 1995 hit film with the same name. Sara will be seen playing Malti’s character, which was originally played by Karisma Kapoor.

“I cannot say much about my character but yes, there is a modern twist to it. Working with Varun has been a super blast. I cannot believe that I have got the opportunity to recreate the magic that Karisma Kapoor created on screen. I hope I can do justice to it,” the actor told indianexpress.com during an interview.

Sara will be sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan. The film will be directed by David Dhawan again.

“I am a huge David Dhawan fan. I have watched every film of his be it Biwi No 1 or Coolie No 1. I am so privileged to be a part of his larger than life world, which is so different from Imtiaz (Ali) sir’s world which is also equally beautiful,” she said.

Apart from Coolie No 1, Sara has Imtiaz Ali’s directorial in her kitty. She will have Kartik Aaryan as her co-star in the film.