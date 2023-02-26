scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan calls Sharmila Tagore ‘Mere sapno ki Rani’, see photo

Draped in a blue saree, Sharmila Tagore looked classy as always as she posed with her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan.

sara, sharmilaSara Ali Khan posted a picture with her granny and actor Sharmila Tagore. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Sara Ali Khan calls Sharmila Tagore ‘Mere sapno ki Rani’, see photo
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

It’s always nice to see two generations coming together for an occasion. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sara Ali Khan posted a picture with her granny Sharmila Tagore. She captioned it, “Mere sapno ki Rani is my most stunning Granny.”

Draped in a blue saree, Sharmila looked classy as always. Sara sported a casual kurta and specs.

Fans also loved Sara Ali Khan’s post. One fan commented, “Ur grand maa is sooo classy.” Another fan wrote, “She must be telling u some wonderful stories from her time.”

Also read |Kartik Aaryan is surprised there are only one or two viral pics of him with Sara Ali Khan: ‘We happened to be at the..’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Interestingly, Sara Ali Khan’s caption is inspired by one of Sharmila Tagore’s classic songs. “Mere Sapno Ki Rani” is from Aradhana where Sharmila was paired opposite Rajesh Khanna. The song was immortalised by Kishore Kumar.

Recently, Sara went to Qatar for an event. She bonded with Ananya Panday over there.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

On the acting front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar’s next untitled romantic drama alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. She also has ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and Karan Johar’s next Ae Watan Mere Watan, in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Also Read
Naseeruddin Shah
Naseeruddin Shah has friends who've told him that his community is 'not w...
madhuri dixit sriram nene
Madhuri Dixit talks about her marriage to Sriram Nene, says it was 'tough...
javed akhtar, salim khan
Javed Akhtar says he 'misses' Salim Khan, reveals they recently met when ...
naseeruddin shah jaane bhi do yaaro
Naseeruddin Shah reveals Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro sequel was written, actors li...

Apart from that, she will also be seen in director Anurag Basu’s next film, an anthology, Metro…In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 21:45 IST
Next Story

Punjab Government to move Supreme Court against Governor’s refusal for convening Vidhan Sabha

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

RRR 1200
SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan share photos from Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards; Alia Bhatt celebrates win
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close