Sara Ali Khan calls Sharmila Tagore ‘Mere sapno ki Rani’, see photo

It’s always nice to see two generations coming together for an occasion. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sara Ali Khan posted a picture with her granny Sharmila Tagore. She captioned it, “Mere sapno ki Rani is my most stunning Granny.”

Draped in a blue saree, Sharmila looked classy as always. Sara sported a casual kurta and specs.

Fans also loved Sara Ali Khan’s post. One fan commented, “Ur grand maa is sooo classy.” Another fan wrote, “She must be telling u some wonderful stories from her time.”

Interestingly, Sara Ali Khan’s caption is inspired by one of Sharmila Tagore’s classic songs. “Mere Sapno Ki Rani” is from Aradhana where Sharmila was paired opposite Rajesh Khanna. The song was immortalised by Kishore Kumar.

Recently, Sara went to Qatar for an event. She bonded with Ananya Panday over there.

On the acting front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar’s next untitled romantic drama alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. She also has ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and Karan Johar’s next Ae Watan Mere Watan, in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in director Anurag Basu’s next film, an anthology, Metro…In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.