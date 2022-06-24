Sara Ali Khan calls Salman Khan ‘uncle’, he says she lost a chance to be his heroine. Watch fun video

Actors Salman Khan and Sara Ali Khan indulged in some fun banter at IIFA Awards 2022, a glimpse of which we saw in a special promo which was released by Colors on Friday. Salman, who’s 30 years older than Sara, played around with his age during one of the acts at the awards ceremony, leaving the audience in splits.

The promo shows Sara asking Salman to help her in a brand endorsement. She calls him “Salman uncle”, to which Salman says she just lost a film with him as a heroine. Salman’s comment leaves Sara embarrassed and apologetic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

IIFA Awards 2022 was held at Abu Dhabi recently. It is set to air on Colors on June 25. On Thursday, the channel shared another promo where hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul recreated Vicky Kaushal’s baraat.

Sara Ali Khan was one of the performers at IIFA Awards this year. The actor had shared several photos and videos from her behind-the-scenes preparations for the act.

IIFA 2022 saw Vicky Kaushal winning Best Actor award for his performance in Sardar Udham. Kriti Sanon grabbed the Best Actress award for her performance in Mimi. Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah also won several awards.

Sara and Vicky will be seen next in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film. The two actors wrapped up its shooting recently.