Sara Ali Khan calls mom Amrita Singh her ‘safe place’ in birthday post: ‘Thank you for always being my rock’

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram on Thursday to wish her mother Amrita Singh on her birthday. Sara tagged the location of her post as ‘My Safe Place’ and called her mother her rock, her cushion, her moral compass, her mirror and her aspiration.

“Happiest Birthday to my whole world 🌎 🌌💕👩‍👦 Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes by cushion 💗), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended 😛) and my aspiration. #strength #inspiration #purpose #number1,” she shared in the caption.

Sara Ali Khan often shares posts of her travels with her mom, veteran actor Amrita Singh. In an earlier interview with The Times of India, Sara spoke about growing up with a single mother and said, “Living with a single mother in today’s day and age makes you a little tougher and harder than you need to be. You don’t live in a La La Land for too long then. You see the world for what it is.” Sara’s parents Amrita and actor Saif Ali Khan divorced in 2004 when Sara was just 9 years old. Amrita and Saif are also parents to Ibrahim Ali Khan.

When Sara appeared with Janhvi Kapoor on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan, she was asked about missing the ‘protective daddy vibe’ in her growing up years. Sara said she did not have any ‘FOMO’ about it and added, “My father and Boney uncle are going to watch this, so I don’t want to say anything weird. But I definitely think that we are both very different because of the way we were brought up. Having said that, mom isn’t necessarily protective in the way that she’d call me 10 times, but she’s a very, very solid person that I know has my back.”

Sara was last seen in the 2021 film Atrangi Re. In 2023, she is looking forward to the release of Laxman Utekar’s next where she stars with Vicky Kaushal. She was recently announced as the lead star of Prime Video’s Ae Watan Mere Watan, directed by Kannan Iyer.