Sara Ali Khan talks about her breakup, says 2020 was the ‘worst phase’ of her life: ‘Started with breakup, kept getting worse’

After seeing success with her first two films, Kedarnath and Simmba, Sara Ali Khan went through a rough patch when her releases in 2020, which included Love Aaj Kal 2 and Coolie No 1. Recently, the actor revealed that the year 2020 was her “worst phase” in life.

Sara, while speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia for his podcast The Ranveer Show, shared how 2020 began with a breakup and ended with two flops in her filmography. Sara was rumoured to be dating her Love Aaj Kal co-actor Kartik Aaryan while filming the movie, but the two broke up right before the film’s release in February 2020.

“2020 just got progressively worse. It started with a breakup and kept getting worse. It was a very bad year and most of it is on the internet,” Sara said. The actor also responded to all the trolling that happened on the internet for her performance in the Imtiaz Ali directorial.

Sara added that trolling didn’t bother her because she was in a bad personal space at the moment. “Sometimes, when you know you deserve the trolling or when something is really bad, the fact that it is on the internet is so incidental and so trivial compared to the fact that it happened, that it doesn’t really matter. If you’re heartbroken, miserable, exhausted, scared, nervous, kya farak padta hai 20 logg padd rahe hain, khud apne andar jwalamukhi ho raha hai (It doesn’t matter that 20 people are reading about it since you are so disturbed yourself), that it doesn’t matter,” she shared.

Sara had also addressed the failure of Love Aaj Kal 2 in an earlier interview with Mid-Day. She had said, “After Kedarnath and Simmba, I was put on a pedestal that I wasn’t sure I deserved. After Love Aaj Kal, I was dragged down brutally.”

Sara will be next seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film. She also has Gaslight, co-starring Vikrant Massey in the pipeline which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31.