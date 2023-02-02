scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Sara Ali Khan’s rumoured beau Shubman Gill recreates infamous Roadies episode with Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan. Watch

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill recreated a hilarious incident from the reality show Roadies and shared the video on his social media account.

shubman gillShubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal recreated a Roadies episode. (Photo: Shubman Gill/Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan’s rumoured boyfriend and cricketer Shubman Gill recently had some fun with his teammates, Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal, in his hotel room. He recreated a hilarious incident from the reality show Roadies and shared the video on his social media account.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the cricketer wrote, “Roadies reloaded via recreating our favourite moment😛.” In the video, Gill played the role of a Roadies contestant while Chahal and Kishan essayed the role of the judges Raghu Ram and Nikhil Chinapa, respectively.

The video begins with Yuzvendra Chahal saying, “You have pissed me.” Then Ishan Kishan gets up from his chair and tells Shubman Gill that he wants to see intensity and passion. Gill, with a crying face, replies to him, “I have that intensity. I have that passion. I will make it, I will definitely make it.” As he says this, Kishan recreates Chinapa’s antic from one of the episodes of the reality show and does a gorilla pose. He even jumps on the bed on which Gill is sitting.

Then we see Kishan imitating Chinapa as he tells Gill to slap himself.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

Roadies is a reality show that first aired on television in 2003. The popular faces that came out of the show include Ayushmann Khurrana, Prince Narula, Rannvijay Singha, and Varun Sood. The last season of the show was hosted by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

Shubman Gill has been creating headlines for his rumoured relationship with actor Sara Ali Khan. When asked to address the rumours last year in November, Gill fuelled the speculation further. In an appearance on the Punjabi chat show Dil Diyan Gallan, hosted by Sonam Bajwa, he was asked if he was dating Sara. He answered, “Maybe.” Bajwa pressed him further, “Sara ka sara sach bolo (Tell the whole truth),” and Gill replied, “Sara da sara sach bol diya (I have told the truth). Maybe, maybe not.” When he was asked to name the fittest actor in Bollywood, he replied, “Sara.”

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 21:59 IST
