Sara Ali Khan’s family album: The best photos

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is turning 26 on August 12. On the occasion of her birthday, here is a quick look at her family album.

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh.

Sara Ali Khan is quite close to her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan is the granddaughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Sara calls Sharmila ‘badi amman’.

Sara Ali Khan shares a special bond with Saif Ali Khan’s second wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.

During an appearance on Koffee With Karan, Sara had opened up on her warm equation with Kareena. She said, “I feel that everybody has been very clear with me, vis-a-vis the equations. It has never been confusing. Kareena herself says, ‘Look, you have a great mother. What I want is for us to be able to be friends.’ My father also never said, ‘This is your second mother’ or made it uncomfortable in any way.”

When Karan jokingly asked Sara if Saif ever made her call Kareena ‘chhoti maa’, to which she laughed, “I think Kareena would have a nervous breakdown if I was to call her ‘chhoti maa’. She would be like, ‘What?! No!’”

Sara Ali Khan shares a close bond with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

In an interview with News18, Sara talked about her reaction to meeting Jeh. She said, “He looked at me and smiled at me and I just melted. He is just a ball of cuteness. My running joke with my father is that he’s had a child in every decade of his life – his 20s, his 30s, his 40s and now he is in his 50s. He is really very lucky to enjoy four different avatars of fatherhood. This joy is going to bring even more joy and excitement to my father and Kareena’s life and I couldn’t be happier for them.”

Aunt Soha Ali Khan often shares photos of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Sara Ali Khan.

Aunt Saba Ali Khan keeps sharing rare and unseen photos of her family members. See Sara’s photos shared by Saba:

Here’s wishing a very happy birthday to Sara Ali Khan!