scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Must Read

Sara Ali Khan’s family album: The best photos

On the occasion of Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan's 26th birthday, here is a quick look at her family album.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 12, 2021 10:36:00 am
sara ali khan photosSara Ali Khan is celebrating her 26th birthday today. (Photo: Saba Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is turning 26 on August 12. On the occasion of her birthday, here is a quick look at her family album.

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan, mom (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Sara Ali Khan, mom (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Also read |Sara Ali Khan on parents Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh’s divorce: ‘It was the best decision to make at the time’

Sara Ali Khan is quite close to her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

sara ali khan with ibrahim (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan last Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan know lknow game (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan is the granddaughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Sara calls Sharmila ‘badi amman’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Sara Ali Khan shares a special bond with Saif Ali Khan’s second wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

During an appearance on Koffee With Karan, Sara had opened up on her warm equation with Kareena. She said, “I feel that everybody has been very clear with me, vis-a-vis the equations. It has never been confusing. Kareena herself says, ‘Look, you have a great mother. What I want is for us to be able to be friends.’ My father also never said, ‘This is your second mother’ or made it uncomfortable in any way.”

When Karan jokingly asked Sara if Saif ever made her call Kareena ‘chhoti maa’, to which she laughed, “I think Kareena would have a nervous breakdown if I was to call her ‘chhoti maa’. She would be like, ‘What?! No!’”

Saif Ali Khan birthday party photos, kareena kapoor, sara ali khan, ibrahim Ali Khan, karisma kapoor Saif Ali Khan birthday party photos, soha ali khan, kareena kapoor, sara ali khan, ibrahim Ali Khan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan shares a close bond with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

In an interview with News18, Sara talked about her reaction to meeting Jeh. She said, “He looked at me and smiled at me and I just melted. He is just a ball of cuteness. My running joke with my father is that he’s had a child in every decade of his life – his 20s, his 30s, his 40s and now he is in his 50s. He is really very lucky to enjoy four different avatars of fatherhood. This joy is going to bring even more joy and excitement to my father and Kareena’s life and I couldn’t be happier for them.”
Sara shares a close bond with Saif and Kareena’s sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan too.

sara, saif, taimur jeh (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Aunt Soha Ali Khan often shares photos of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Sara Ali Khan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Aunt Saba Ali Khan keeps sharing rare and unseen photos of her family members. See Sara’s photos shared by Saba:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi

Here’s wishing a very happy birthday to Sara Ali Khan!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh visted Karan Johar house last night, Ranbir Kapoor was also along
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh meet up at Karan Johar’s home

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 12: Latest News

Advertisement
X