Sara Ali Khan’s birthday celebration was a starry affair

Sara Ali Khan celebrated her birthday yesterday in the presence of her mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and a few friends from the industry. Reports suggest the actor turned up at the bash right after completing a song shoot for her next film Simmba, which also stars Ranveer Singh. Sara looked absolutely gorgeous in her birthday outfit. The party was also attended by designer Sandeep Khosla, who is a close friend to Sara and her family.

Sara is yet to make her debut but she already has a huge fan following. Her fans are waiting for Sara to make her social media debut. In fact, a day before her birthday, #SaraAliKhanonSocialMedia was the top trend on Twitter.

Check out photos:

Rhea Chakraborty with Armaan Rehlan. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Amrita Singh joins Sara Ali Khan’s birthday bash. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Amrita Singh joins Sara Ali Khan’s birthday bash. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar attends Sara Ali Khan birthday bash. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Bhumi Pednekar attends Sara Ali Khan birthday bash. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Kedarnath screenwriter Kanika Dhillon posted a photo from Sara Ali Khan’s birthday bash. Kedarnath screenwriter Kanika Dhillon posted a photo from Sara Ali Khan’s birthday bash.

Ace designer Sandeep Khosla with Sara Ali Khan. Ace designer Sandeep Khosla with Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan with YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma. Sara Ali Khan with YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma.

Amrita Singh spending quality time at Sara’s birthday. Amrita Singh spending quality time at Sara’s birthday.

Sara Ali Khan with Kanika Kapoor. Sara Ali Khan with Kanika Kapoor.

Sara Ali Khan cutting a gluten-free cake on her birthday eve. Sara Ali Khan cutting a gluten-free cake on her birthday eve.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is all set to debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. At present, she is shooting for Rohit Shetty’s masala entertainer Simmba with Ranveer Singh.

We will also get to see Sara sharing screen space with her father Saif Ali Khan in director Nitin Kakkar’s upcoming yet-to-be-titled project, which is a slice-of-life film.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Kakkar had confirmed, “Yes. It is true that I am doing a film with Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, but it is too early to say more than that. I narrated the story to both and they have seemed to like it. We are now working on their dates.”

