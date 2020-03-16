Sara Ali Khan becomes a tour guide in Benaras

Sara Ali Khan is having a great time in Benaras. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Sara Ali Khan is having a great time in Benaras. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Sunday took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her evening in Benaras.

Sara shared a video of her experience on Instagram. As the caption, she wrote, “Namaste Darshako. Banaras ki galliyo se…oh what a lovely day. So much fun- such little you pay. If only in Varanasi one could stay.”

In the video, we see Sara Ali Khan in the busiest alley of Benaras wearing a pink salwar-kameez. She has a garland around her neck and is also sporting a bindi that suggests she just visited a temple.

The video starts with Sara checking out a stole at a store. She greets the audience and goes on to give a tour of the street.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, which did not do well at the box office. She has wrapped up the shooting of Coolie No 1 starring Varun Dhawan. The actor will start shooting for Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi, also starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

