Celebrity social media videos: Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan

Sara Ali Khan shared her cheat-meal video with her mom Amrita Singh. Kartik Aaryan too had a fun time at a pool. Others like Ayushmann Khurrana, Preity Zinta, Karishma Tanna and a few others posted videos on their social media accounts too today. Scroll to see all.

Advertising

Ayushmann Khurrana shared this fun video from the sets of his upcoming film Bala.

Sara Ali Khan went live on Instagram to share a video with her mother Amrita Singh.

Sharing this video, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Chintu da jungle 😉#MondayBlues.”

Advertising

Preity Zinta shared a video with caption, “Morning walks in LA are most eventful In October – यानी की – हैलोवीन आ रही है 🤩 #Ting #halloweentime🎃 🎃.”

Karishma Tanna shared a ‘desi song madness’ video as she enjoyed in Switzerland.

Katrina Kaif shared a Boomerang video too.