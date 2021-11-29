Atrangi Re song Chaka Chak: Sara Ali Khan celebrates husband Dhanush’s engagement

Director Aanand L Rai has promised us an ‘atrangi’ love triangle with his film featuring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, and Atrangi Re’s first song Chaka Chak is a testimony to that. Before the song composed by AR Rahman could even begin, we have Sara Ali Khan establishing her intentions to dance and celebrate her ‘husband’ Dhanush’s engagement to another woman.

The song celebrates the nuptials of Dhanush as his ‘wife’ Sara dances to the beats of Chaka Chak in a neon green saree. The setting is that of south India and the song is set in a traditional home and out in the streets. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, it has been composed by Irshad Kamil. “All the three characters are funnily weird and it’s their emotional journey. I am always looking for partners who are as emotionally touched as I am with the story and all three of them are like that. Every character in this film has it’s own traits will put them in an unseen space,” Rai said in a statement.

Watch Atrangi Re song Chaka Chak here:

Atrangi Re has a story, screenplay and dialogue by Himanshu Sharma, and has been directed by Rai. It is produced by T-Series, Aanand L Rai, Cape Of Good Films and A Colour Yellow Production.

Atrangi Re will release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24, 2021.