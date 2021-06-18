Sara Ali Khan on doing Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar, Dhanush: Tried to do some work with these 2 thalaivas

Sara Ali Khan is raring to return to the sets as the second wave of the coronavirus shows signs of abating. The actor’s next, Atrangi Re, has been in the news for a while now, given its unconventional casting. The film is the first collaboration between Sara, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, and is directed by Aanand L Rai.

“The film is done,” Sara reveals about Atrangi Re. “Working on it has been an outstanding experience. Aanand ji is known for telling great stories with very strong women, and I really hope that this can follow the same trend. I hope that we have been able to do together what he has so successfully done many times without me. He is such a loving and compassionate filmmaker. There are emotions that he brings out in people that they didn’t know they had in the first place.”

This will be the first time Sara is paired opposite the two leading men – Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She said, “Akshay sir is one of the biggest stars in our country today, even then he is such a humble and fun loving person who gets such joyful energy on set. I am so privileged to have had the opportunity to work with him. Dhanush is an institution, a National Award-winning actor. There was a running joke on set where I used to call Dhanush ‘thalaiva’ and I used to call Akshay sir ‘thalaiva of the north’. It was just between these two thalaivas that I have tried to do some work and I hope all of our combined effort is appreciated,” she says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The actor is full of praise for the director and her takeaways from this film. “He is so clear about his characters. He also does what I believe is invaluable in a filmmaker, which is to teach restraint and motivate. I think it is important to let an actor discover their own kind of realm and their own character. But, for someone who is not formally trained like me, and only relies on honesty and conviction, it is important that he guides me and controls me and brings out things in me that even I didn’t know existed,” shared the Simmba actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

During the pandemic, the actor saw the fourth release of her career, Coolie No. 1, releasing directly on OTT. A big banner film that had Varun Dhawan in the lead, its digital release had started a conversation. “I became an actor because I love theatres. So, I can’t deny the fact that I do miss the theatrical experience,” she said, adding, “But that doesn’t change the fact that in today’s day and age, safety is of umpteen importance and content really matters. Things are really changing, almost everybody has access to a smartphone, so the viewership is much higher than what it was even a couple of years ago. This digital boom, corresponding to the content being good and people liking it is what really matters. Where it releases and how it releases is not in my purview as an actor. That’s not my work, my work is to tell good stories. Where you see them is not my decision.”

During her lockdown time at home with family, Sara caught on with content on the web. More recently, she also got associated with ZEE5 for their ‘Dekhte Reh Jaaoge’ campaign’, which, according to her, “is just the kind of campaign that is targeting the youth at a time when content is becoming the king.”

Now that normalcy is returning and people are gradually returning to the sets, Sara can’t wait to hear “lights, camera and action” once again. “I haven’t started work as yet, but I think vaccination is the key, and safety and security precautions should not be let down even as we inch towards normalcy. Life has to go on and we have to strike a balance. The government and the people who are in the decision-making seat will find the best solution so we can continue, and livelihood is restored without risking lives. That will be a great time to approach our work that we so love.”