Follow Us:
Sunday, October 14, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Have you seen these photos of Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor?

Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Malaika Arora and Disha Patani among others shared photos on social media today.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: October 14, 2018 6:59:28 pm

Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor social media photos Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor, see who shared what on Instagram today.

While Sara Ali Khan shared photos from the set of her upcoming film Simmba, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor and Disha Patani posted their latest photos on social media. Scroll to see who shared what on Instagram:

sara ali khan, ranveer singh, rohit shetty Sara Ali Khan shared photos from Simmba sets. Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty were also seen in the photos.
sara ali khan, ranveer singh, rohit shetty Sara Ali Khan shared the photos with the caption, “Sweet Swiss Shenanigans 🌈🤷‍♀️🤟💙🤩 #simmba #hairchecks #bliss #whataday #fullfeels.”
Sonakshi Sinha Sonakshi Sinha shared a photo on Instagram.
sonam kapoor Sonam Kapoor also shared recent photos on her social media account.
arjun kapoor, sanjay kapoor Sanjay Kapoor posted this photo of Arjun Kapoor today. “Namaste Arjun , #alwaysgotyourback,” he wrote with the photo.
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Bipasha Basu shared a click of herself and husband Karan Singh Grover. “The best hugger in the world❤️The warmest hugs everrrr😍 #monkeylove,” she wrote with the photo.
Malaika Arora Malaika Arora looked stunning in her latest Instagram photo.
Disha Patani Here are some gorgeous photos of Disha Patani.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
NYT ScienceTake | The Science Behind a Frog’s Leap
Watch Now
NYT ScienceTake | The Science Behind a Frog’s Leap
Buzzing Now
Advertisement