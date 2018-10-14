Have you seen these photos of Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor?

Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor, see who shared what on Instagram today.

While Sara Ali Khan shared photos from the set of her upcoming film Simmba, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor and Disha Patani posted their latest photos on social media. Scroll to see who shared what on Instagram:

Sara Ali Khan shared photos from Simmba sets. Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty were also seen in the photos.

Sara Ali Khan shared the photos with the caption, “Sweet Swiss Shenanigans 🌈🤷‍♀️🤟💙🤩 #simmba #hairchecks #bliss #whataday #fullfeels.”

Sonakshi Sinha shared a photo on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor also shared recent photos on her social media account.

Sanjay Kapoor posted this photo of Arjun Kapoor today. “Namaste Arjun , #alwaysgotyourback,” he wrote with the photo.

Bipasha Basu shared a click of herself and husband Karan Singh Grover. “The best hugger in the world❤️The warmest hugs everrrr😍 #monkeylove,” she wrote with the photo.

Malaika Arora looked stunning in her latest Instagram photo.

Here are some gorgeous photos of Disha Patani.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd