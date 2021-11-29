Sara Ali Khan apologises to paparazzi after security guard pushes photographer, watch video

Actor Sara Ali Khan has always been a favourite of the paparazzi. The actor, on her part, is also quite fond of them, often greeting them with her trademark adaab and namaste gestures. On Monday, at the launch of Atrangi Re song “Chaka chak”, the paparazzi and her security team had a slight tussle. Being her nawabi self, Sara took it upon herself to apologise, but not before pulling up her guard.

In a video that’s now gone viral, Sara is seen on her way to her car from the event. She stops in front of the paps, and asks, “Woh giraya kisko aapne (Whom did you push down)?” As everyone around tells her, “Koi nahi gira (no one fell down), the actor shoots back, “Nahi nahi, jisko giraya woh chale gaye (No no, the one who was pushed has left already).”

The Coolie No 1 actor then tells the photographers with an apologetic expression, “Sorry bolna please. Thank you.” Before stepping inside the car, she tells the guard beside her, “Aap nahi kijiye aise. Dhakka mat dijiye, koi baat nahi (Don’t act like this. Don’t push anyone, it’s okay).” Sara adds, “Thank you Thank you. I am sorry,” before driving off in her car.

Apart from Sara Ali Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The first song of Atrangi Re dropped earlier today, which has Sara celebrating her ‘husband’ Dhanush’s wedding with another woman. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the song has been composed by AR Rahman.

Talking about the film and characters, Rai earlier said in a statement, “All the three characters are funnily weird and it’s their emotional journey. I am always looking for partners who are as emotionally touched as I am with the story and all three of them are like that. Every character in this film has it’s own traits will put them in an unseen space.”

Atrangi Re will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 24, 2021.