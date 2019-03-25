Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are bonding well on Imtiaz Ali’s set, see video

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are having a great time shooting for their upcoming film, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The two are bonding really well and a video on the official Instagram page of Window Seat Films is proof.

Advertising

In the video, the two are all smiles. We also see Sara screaming Kartik’s name as he blushes and tries to stop her. Both Sara and Kartik seem to be enjoying the moment to the fullest.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan celebrated her Filmfare win with an Instagram post. She dropped a photo featuring herself and her mother Amrita Singh, holding the trophy in her hand, and captioned the image as, “Thank you Filmfare for giving me this honour- being able to kiss the black lady is truly surreal 👀😱🤗🎞Team Kedarnath this one is for each and everyone of you. Thank you for making my dream come true 🙏 Jai Bholenath”

Soon, Kartik Aaryan commented on the photo, “Congratulations Sara <3 Ab toh coffee se kaam nahi chalega, Dilli mein party karte hain! (Congratulations Sara. Now, coffee will not be enough, we need to party in Delhi.)”

Advertising

We know that Sara had admitted to having a crush on Kartik on a Koffee with Karan episode. Later, the two were also seen chilling together in Mumbai.

Both Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan announced the release date of their film on their respective Instagram handles. While Sara wrote, “Honoured, grateful and uncontrollably excited to be a part of Imtiaz Ali ‘s next!”, Kartik mentioned, “Honored to embark on a journey with my Favourite #ImtiazAli’s Next with @saraalikhan95 💕 and @randeephooda releasing on 14th Feb, 2020”

As per reports, the Imtiaz Ali directorial is a sequel to Deepika Padukone and Saif Al Khan’s romantic drama Love Aaj Kal. The film also stars Randeep Hooda.