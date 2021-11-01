Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor visit Kedarnath temple together, offer prayers. See their photos

After their appearance on The Big Picture with Ranveer Singh, actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor seem to be inseparable. The two have now visited Kedarnath temple together and their photos as they prayed have now emerged on social media. In one photo, Sara and Janhvi pose while sitting on the steps, wrapped in jackets and shawls, against a scenic background.

The fan clubs were impressed with the two, and captioned the post where they’re seen praying, “This is called sanskaar. You both are doing a really good job. May God Bless you both! They are in Kedarnath Dham!”

In some photos, Sara is wearing a purple bomber jacket, with grey earmuffs. On the other hand, Janhvi is wearing a glitzy silver jacket with a muffler.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in the film Coolie No. 1, alongside Varun Dhawan. She is awaiting the release of her film Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Janhvi, meanwhile, has Good Luck Jerry, Takht and Dostana 2 in the pipeline.

Sara’s debut film was coincidentally called Kedarnath. The film, with Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead, was about the devastating Uttarakhand flash floods in 2013.