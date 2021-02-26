Sara Ali Khan twins with mother Amrita Singh as they visit Ajmer Sharif Dargah, see photos

Sara Ali Khan, along with her mother Amrita Singh, visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Friday. The mother-daughter duo twinned in their green-coloured Indian outfits. They flew from Mumbai on Thursday evening and were spotted by the paparazzi at the airport as they left for Ajmer.

Sharing some lovely clicks of herself with mother Amrita from her visit, Sara wished her fans on the ‘jumma’. She captioned it, “Jumma Mubarak 🤲🏻🙏🏻☮️💟”. This is not the first time that the actor has visited the Sufi shrine. She had earlier gone there with Amrita Singh to seek the blessings of the almighty before the release of her debut film Kedarnath.

The Coolie No. 1 actor often vacations with mother Amrita and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The trio most recently had a trip to the Maldives. On Amrita’s birthday earlier this month, Sara had shared how much she loves her mother. She had posted a beautiful picture with the Chameli ki Shaadi actor and had written, “Happy Birthday to my whole world 🌎 💝🥇 Thank you for being my mirror, strength and inspiration.”

In a recent interview to Elle India magazine, Sara Ali Khan had also mentioned how being a ‘star kid’ didn’t prepare for life as an actor. The 25-year-old told the magazine about her idea of ‘acting’ while growing up. “People would expect that I’d know things –being a star kid and coming from a filmi background. But on each set, I’ve learnt new things. When I was a four-year-old acting only meant dancing on Kaanta Laga and when I was a teenager, I wanted to be Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… On the sets of Kedarnath, I didn’t even know that sometimes one shot has to be taken several times,” Sara said.

On the work front, Sara is working on Aanand L Rai’s next titled Atrangi Re. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in prominent roles.