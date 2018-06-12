Sara Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh spotted shopping in Hyderabad

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were spotted on a shopping trip near Charminar in Hyderabad. Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were spotted on a shopping trip near Charminar in Hyderabad.

It was recently announced that the Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba will hit the screens on December 28 and the shoot for the same has already kicked off in Hyderabad. Sara, who will make her debut with the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath, has already started shooting for her second film.

Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Amrita, who has been a successful actor, is currently accompanying her daughter through the shooting schedule of Simmba. The duo was recently spotted shopping in Laad Bazaar near Charminar in Hyderabad.

The pictures were circulated on fan pages of the young actor who is yet to make her Hindi film debut.

Sara Ali Khan’s debut film Kedarnath, which was embroiled in controversies, is now scheduled to release on November 30. The film is said to be based on the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. Simmba, however, is an adaptation of the 2015 Telugu film Temper.

The Hindi version of the film is being directed by Rohit Shetty and will be co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Ranveer’s cop look from the film was also released on social media a few days ago.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd