Sara Ali Khan addresses age-gap between her and Akshay Kumar, Dhanush in Atrangi Re: ‘I trust my director with everything’

Actor Sara Ali Khan addressed the thorny issue of older actors being paired with younger actresses in films. Sara stars in the upcoming Atrangi Re, which also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. While Dhanush is 12 years older than the 26-year-old Sara, Akshay Kumar is 28 years older than her. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai.

Speaking to The Quint, Sara opened up about the issue and said, “I feel that as ultimately, films are the directors medium. You have to trust. I, as an actor, trust my director with everything, including with the casting. I believe–if we’re talking about this film in particular–then Aanand ji has thought about this cast, and has cast them accordingly. And if a filmmaker had to do the reverse, he had enough conviction and if he had actors are convinced in his conviction, then that would happen as well. As long as filmmakers envision it, and actors believe in that vision, I don’t think there is anything more to it than that.”

Rai had earlier discussed the topic with Mid-Day, after the film’s trailer attracted backlash. He had requested people to watch the film first, before jumping to conclusions. He said, “Atrangi means funnily weird. If a filmmaker shows patience in making a film, it’s his small expectation that people wait and understand the reason behind such a cast. We have a habit of judging people. I want people to watch the film for two hours, and react to it thereafter.”

In the trailer, Sara’s character is forced into marriage with Dhanush’s character, however she seems to be in love with another man, assumed to be Akshay Kumar’s character.

Atrangi Re will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.