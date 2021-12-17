Sara Ali Khan reveals advice she’ll give ‘talented, funny, good looking’ brother Ibrahim Ali Khan before his Bollywood debut

Actor Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Atrangi Re. Directed by Anand L Rai, the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara has, for the past few days, been on a promotional tour for the movie, which is heading to Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Sara also spoke about her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s expected Bollywood debut. Calling Ibrahim ‘very talented, funny and good looking’, Sara said she’s biased towards her sibling.

She added, “We talk about dreams and aspirations. Each one has a different dream and different means to fulfil them. I believe if he works towards it with honesty and dedication, he can achieve his dreams. Hard work and fate run together.”

Ibrahim is currently assisting filmmaker Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and others.

Sara further revealed the advice she has for Ibrahim. “I try to give him the same advice my parents gave me. This job is personal and everyone has their own journey. Ultimately he just has to live it out for himself. The only thing I tell him is to maintain a balance in life. In our job, there’s a lot of ups and downs and noise. The only way to survive is to know who you are from within. So you need to understand yourself and hold onto that, regardless of anything else.”