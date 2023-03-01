scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Sara Ali Khan addresses her flops: ‘It’s my age to make mistakes’

Sara Ali Khan reflected on her journey as an actor so far.

saraSara Ali Khan will be next seen in filmmaker Homi Adajania’s next, Murder Mubarak.
Sara Ali Khan has been a part of Bollywood for five years now. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh‘s daughter have certainly made a mark with her work, but also witnessed some failures in her career.

In a recent interview, Sara said that making mistakes is a part of the journey, and mentioned how she always focuses on learning something new. Sara Ali Khan also spoke about what she has earned, and lost and what else she wishes she could have achieved.

Also read |Kartik Aaryan is surprised there are only one or two viral pics of him with Sara Ali Khan: ‘We happened to be at the..’

“As an actor, we learn a lot every day. And our journey also involves the same. I always try to learn something or the other. But I also feel that I have made some mistakes. I have done such films which have not been loved by the audience. But then again, this is my age to make mistakes. Also, I feel that it’s important to fall down to get up every time. And I have had my own set of setbacks,” Sara told Eastern Eye.

She added, “Moreover, I have learned that making mistakes is a part of the journey and I think have to make allowance for that.”

On the work front, Sara has many films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak and has completed shooting for Laxman Utekar’s untitled next with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan and Jagan Shakti’s untitled project.

Sara Ali Khan had a funny birthday wish for filmmaker Homi Adajania on Tuesday. Sara first shared a short video in which both she and Homi were seen doing push-ups. “The best kind of peer pressure. Ain’t got to time for leisure. Acting mornings are moments to treasure. Satisfaction beyond measure. @homster happiest birthday to you. Stay young, fit, alive and inspiring always,” she wrote.

Sara then shared a picture of herself, sporting a beard via a filter as she posed by the poolside. A reflection of Homi could be seen in the glass door behind her. Sharing the picture, Sara wrote, “Spot the photographer. Thank you for always bringing out my feminine side, beautiful side in me. @homster Happy birthday again.”

 

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 12:16 IST
