‘Sushant Singh Rajput, miss you forever’: Sara Ali Khan pens note as Kedarnath completes 3 years

Actor Sara Ali Khan celebrated the third anniversary of her debut film Kedarnath, in which she starred opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor took to Instagram and wrote about the importance of the film in her life, and how much she misses Sushant, who died last year. She shared a video, showcasing a montage of clips from the film.

Sara captioned her post, “3 years ago my biggest dream came true. I became an actor, and my first, and most special film released. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to explain how much Kedarnath means to me- the place, the film, the memories, all of it. But today I’m really missing my Mansoor. It’s only because of Sushant’s unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice that Mukku was able to reach your hearts. From Kedarnath to Andromeda. Miss you forever, Sushant.” She ended her post by thanking her producers for believing in her and director Abhishek Kapoor for trusting her with his vision.

Sara played the role of Mukku, while Sushant was the stoic Mansoor. Set against the backdrop of the floods that ravaged the temple town in 2014, the film revolved around the love story between Mukku and Mansoor, and their battle for survival. The film released in 2018, and received much praise for the performances of its leads. Sushant Singh Rajput died in June 2020.

Meanwhile, Sara is currently promoting her upcoming film, Atrangi Re, which stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.