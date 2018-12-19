Saqib Saleem: I wouldn’t call Race 3 a mistake

Saqib Saleem does not call Race 3 a mistake even though the film was unanimously panned by audience and critics. For him, the joy of working in a movie with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol is bigger than its performance at the box office.

“As an actor, you want everyone in the country to know you, not only people who like good cinema, but also if I go to (a place like) Indore, then people should know me. So, Ramesh Taurani promised me a film three years ago and he came to me with his biggest film and with the opportunity of working with such great actors.

“I thought that I didn’t know what would happen with the film. I had never done such acting. But for me, the experience of getting to learn from these people is the takeaway. It was that little joy for that boy who grew up in Kalkaji (Delhi), and now had Soldier, Prem and Mr India in a film with him,” Saqib Saleem said referring to Bobby Deol, Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor, respectively.

At the trailer launch of his new web series Rangbaaz, the actor said 2018 has made him realise his space as an actor and going forward, he would like to focus only on content.

“The amount of money Race 3 made at the box office, a lot of these films, which you call good films, collectively didn’t make. Every film has a pro and a con. Certain films are done to get certain visibility. Some things are done to creatively satisfy the guy within you.

“I have come so far on my own. I will go ahead on my own. I have made a few mistakes but I wouldn’t call Race 3 a mistake. I learnt a lot on that film. I got to work with such great people. Now I have understood my space as an actor and going into 2019, I just want to focus on content,” he said.

Rangbaaz, a Zee5 original, also stars Aahana Kumra, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Ranveer Shorey in pivotal roles. It will premiere on December 22.