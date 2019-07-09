83 actor Saqib Saleem: It is an absolute delight to work with Ranveer Singh

Actor Saqib Saleem is thrilled to be a part of Kabir Khan directorial 83. The actor, who has collaborated with Koovs.com for their World Cup inspired collection, plays Mohinder Amarnath in the retelling of India’s iconic world cup win in 1983. In an exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com, Saqib opens up about 83 and his co-star Ranveer Singh.

Q. How is the 83 shoot coming along?

It is going great. We are having a great time. I knew some of the boys before but now after filming, I know everybody. We are a fun bunch. We are having a great time pulling each other’s leg, hanging out and shooting this film. It just feels like a school picnic. All of us eating out from each other’s plate, having fun and pulling pranks on one another. So yes, the shoot is coming along great.

Q. What was your first reaction when you were told that you would play Mohinder Amarnath?

I was the happiest person on this planet. I reached out to Kabir sir once I got to know he is making the film. When we met, he wanted to test my cricket skills. Once we tested that, he said, ‘okay! Let’s relive and win the world cup.’

Q. Did Kabir Khan give you any tips?

Kabir sir is an extremely planned director. He knows how his film is going to look like and knows exactly what edits are to be made in the film. It helps an actor a lot when they work with somebody who is so planned. He also gives room for improvisation. Therefore, it has been a great working experience with him until now. All of us are putting our heart and soul into the film and we hope it turns out to be an awesome film when it comes out next year.

Q. How is Ranveer Singh as a co-star?

It is an absolute delight to work with Ranveer. He is a thorough professional and at the same time, he is such a cool guy. Everybody likes hanging out with him. He has a very good sense of humour. In fact, he has us in splits majority of the time. He does his job really well but at the same time keeps the mood of the set jovial and fun.

Q. What does cricket mean to you?

My relation with cricket is pure love. When I was young, I always dreamt of becoming a cricketer. I have played at the state level as well. Therefore cricket will always be my first love.

Q. Do you believe 83 is going to be as iconic as the year 1983?

I would like to believe that it is going to be as iconic as 1983 World Cup. We have an outstanding cast and a great script. Therefore, I am hoping that everything comes together and we make this into one hell of a movie.

Kabir Khan directorial 83 will release in 2020.