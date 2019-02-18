Saqib Saleem and Harrdy Sandhu join the cast of Kabir Khan’s ’83

Ranveer Singh starrer ’83 has found its new cast members in actor Saqib Saleem and singer Harrdy Sandhu. Saqib and Harrdy will be portraying former cricketers Mohinder Amarnath and Madan Lal, respectively, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

While Mohinder was an all-rounder who was the Man of the Match in the semifinals and finals, Madan was responsible for taking the significant wicket of Sir Vivian Richards during the final match against West Indies.

Interestingly, both Saqib and Harrdy have played the game professionally when they were younger. While Saqib played for the Delhi cricket team at the state level, Harrdy was a part of the Under-19 team for Punjab. If it had not been for an untimely elbow injury, Harrdy would have continued playing cricket in all likelihood.

Harrdy Sandhu will also be making his Bollywood debut with the Kabir Khan directorial. He has previously been a part of two Punjabi movies; Yaaran Da Katchup and Mera Mahi NRI.

The cast will begin filming the movie in May. The film will be shot primarily in London and Scotland.

Not too long ago, it was announced that Pankaj Tripathi has been roped in to play the cricket team’s then manager Man Singh. Filmmaker Kabir Khan had shared a photo of Pankaj with a caption that read, “An actor I’m so excited to work with… He’s going to be our “Man Bhai”- the unsung hero of 1983!”

’83 will release on April 10, 2020.