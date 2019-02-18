Toggle Menu
Saqib Saleem and Harrdy Sandhu join the cast of Kabir Khan’s ’83https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/saqib-saleem-harrdy-sandhu-join-the-cast-of-kabir-khan-83-5588628/

Saqib Saleem and Harrdy Sandhu join the cast of Kabir Khan’s ’83

Interestingly, both Saqib Saleem and Harrdy Sandhu have played the game professionally when they were younger. While Saqib played for the Delhi cricket team at the state level, Harrdy was a part of the Under-19 team for Punjab.

saqib saleem and harrdy sandhu
Saqib Saleem and Harrdy Sandhu will be playing pivotal roles in Kabir Khan’s ’83 (Source: Instagram/saqibsaleem; Instagram/harrdysandhu)

Ranveer Singh starrer ’83 has found its new cast members in actor Saqib Saleem and singer Harrdy Sandhu. Saqib and Harrdy will be portraying former cricketers Mohinder Amarnath and Madan Lal, respectively, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

While Mohinder was an all-rounder who was the Man of the Match in the semifinals and finals, Madan was responsible for taking the significant wicket of Sir Vivian Richards during the final match against West Indies.

Interestingly, both Saqib and Harrdy have played the game professionally when they were younger. While Saqib played for the Delhi cricket team at the state level, Harrdy was a part of the Under-19 team for Punjab. If it had not been for an untimely elbow injury, Harrdy would have continued playing cricket in all likelihood.

Harrdy Sandhu will also be making his Bollywood debut with the Kabir Khan directorial. He has previously been a part of two Punjabi movies; Yaaran Da Katchup and Mera Mahi NRI.

The cast will begin filming the movie in May. The film will be shot primarily in London and Scotland.

Advertising

Not too long ago, it was announced that Pankaj Tripathi has been roped in to play the cricket team’s then manager Man Singh. Filmmaker Kabir Khan had shared a photo of Pankaj with a caption that read, “An actor I’m so excited to work with… He’s going to be our “Man Bhai”- the unsung hero of 1983!”

’83 will release on April 10, 2020.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Monday Motivation | Deepika Padukone: Never lose focus of what you want for yourself
2 Gully Boy box office collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh starrer strikes the right chord with audience
3 Total Dhamaal actor Anil Kapoor: Acting is about engaging audiences