Sapna Pabbi: As an actor, I often experience what Tanushree has experienced

Actor and model Sapna Pabbi says she supports Tanushree Dutta

Actor Sapna Pabbi has opened up about an uncomfortable experience she had while shooting for a project.

The actor, who made her feature film debut with Khamoshiyan in 2015, said she supports fellow actor Tanushree Dutta, who has alleged that actor Nana Patekar misbehaved with her when the two were shooting a special song for Horn Ok Pleassss 10 years ago.

In a lengthy statement posted on her official Instagram account, Pabbi said she was backstabbed by a female colleague who, she alleged, colluded with the director and producer. She did not, however, mention any names.

“As an actor, I often experience what Tanushree has experienced on almost a daily basis. My voice silenced, my words manipulated, twisted and used for the wrong reasons. I have had the opportunity to work with some incredibly talented females in all kinds of respective roles within the business,” she wrote.

“Sadly I have been disappointed with the way some of these women (and others within my working environment) have remained absent during such traumatic and difficult situations and were merely witnessing if not taking advantage themselves,” she added.

Recalling the incident, the actor said she was forced to wear an uncomfortable bikini for a song and dance sequence and added that she told about it to her stylist.

Pabbi said the project’s producer, a male, told her that she was becoming “difficult to work with” and that she was “throwing tantrums about a poxy bra”.

“I then found out that the stylist herself thought I was being demanding and laughed about it with the male director and producer. I understand that she may have been scared to raise her voice as we all are at times, but she chose to ignore me and throw me under the bus instead,” she said.

Pabbi said she feels betrayed by a “fellow sister” whom she turned to for support and comfort.

