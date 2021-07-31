Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol wrap up Love Hostel. See photo

Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol on Saturday shared they have finished filming the upcoming crime-thriller Love Hostel, helmed by National Award winner Shanker Raman. The lead stars took to their respective Instagram handles to share a photo with Raman from the film’s set.

“Guess what? That’s a wrap on our Love Hostel. Can’t wait to bring it to you guys,” wrote Sanya Malhotra alongside the picture. While Bobby Deol wrote, “It’s a wrap for us but a gift for you guys soon.” Expressing his excitement about the film, Vikrant Massey wrote, “What a beautiful journey it has been so far. Can’t wait to unfold what lies ahead. It’s a wrap.”

Love Hostel is a story set against the rural parts of North India and traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple, which is being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. “The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairytale ending,” according to the makers.

Love Hostel, which went on floors in February, is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan‘s Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films. Love Hostel was announced last October. At the time, Shanker Raman, who has previously directed the much-acclaimed Gurgaon (2017), had said Love Hostel would answer questions of “the heart and the mind.”

“I have always been interested in questions of the heart and the mind. And I would say no matter what the question, violence is not the answer. I am happy to have found the perfect partners in Vikrant and Sanya and the formidable Bobby Deol. Love Hostel as a film not only questions what our society has become but also the paths we take to solve our problems,” the director had said in a statement.

Love Hostel is the first time Sanya, Vikrant and Bobby have shared screen space. While Sanya was last seen in Netflix’s coming-of-age drama Pagglait, Vikrant’s latest screen outing was Taapsee Pannu-starrer Haseen Dillruba. Bobby Deol was last seen in MX Player series Aashram (2020).