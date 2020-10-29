Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol to star in Love Hostel

Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol-starrer Love Hostel will be helmed by Shanker Raman. (Photo: Sanya Malhotra/Instagram, Vikrant Massey/PR Handout, Bobby Deol/Instagram)

After the success of Gurgaon, National Award-winning cinematographer-filmmaker Shanker Raman is all set to helm Love Hostel, starring Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol.

According to the makers, Love Hostel traces the “volatile journey of a spirited young couple being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairytale ending.”

Love Hostel director Shanker Raman said in a statement, “I have always been interested in questions of the heart and the mind. And I would say no matter what the question, violence is not the answer. I am happy to have found the perfect partners in Vikrant and Sanya and the formidable Bobby Deol. Love Hostel as a film not only questions what our society has become but also the paths we take to solve our problems.”

The movie will be produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma. The project marks the second collaboration between Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films, after the critically acclaimed Kaamyaab which released earlier this year.

Love Hostel is slated to go on floors early next year.

