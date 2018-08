Character posters of Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover starrer Pataakha unveiled

Pataakha stars Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Radhika Madan among others. Pataakha stars Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Radhika Madan among others.

Character posters of the upcoming Bollywood movie Pataakha were unveiled on Saturday. The news was announced by Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra on Instagram.

In the poster, Malhotra, who is playing the role of Genda Kumari is seen in a rugged avatar holding a gun. In another poster, actor Radhika Madan’s character Champa Kumari is shown in a bold new avatar. In the third poster, Sadanand Verma is seen standing in a groom’s attire. In the fourth poster, actor Vijay Raaz, who is playing the role of a father, is seen standing with his head down. In the last poster, comedian Sunil Grover is seen in a quirky avatar, wearing a veil.

The film, which is based on an acclaimed short story by renowned writer Charan Singh Pathik, is a comedy-drama about two sisters. The movie, which is being directed and produced by Vishal Bhardwaj, stars Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz in lead roles.

Pataakha is slated to release on September 28.

