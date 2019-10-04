Sanya Malhotra’s first look from Shakuntala Devi biopic out

Actor Sanya Malhotra, who is essaying the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter in Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer, has shared her first look from the movie.

The Badhaai Ho star looks the spitting image of Devi’s daughter Anupama Banerji in the photos she shared on Instagram. The actor has gone for long hair with bangs in place of her original curly locks for the part.

“Super excited to play Anupama Banerji in #ShakuntalaDevi Already in love with my look in the film,” Malhotra captioned the photo.

Vidya Balan is playing the titular protagonist Shakuntala Devi, the mathematical wizard, who was known for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations.

Directed by Anu Menon, Shankuntala Devi – Human Computer is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment.

Menon has written the story along with Nayanika Mahtani. Ishita Moitra has penned the dialogues.

The film started production last month and the makers are aiming for a summer 2020 release.