Sanya Malhotra opens up on her last break-up, calls it ‘heart-wrenching’

Actor Sanya Malhotra has opened up on her ‘heart-wrenching’ break-up. The actor spoke about how she started to work on herself and her mental health after her four-year long distance relationship came to an end.

“I’ve been working on my mental health and taking care of myself,” the Dangal actor told Brides Today, adding, “I think break-ups are hard for everyone. That is what pushed me to really work on myself. My last break-up was heart-wrenching for me: a four-year-long, long-distance relationship that began when I lived in Delhi. Right after we ended things, the lockdown was imposed and I was alone in Mumbai. But I took the time to process the situation and understand why things didn’t work out. I also understood that I needed to work on myself. 2020 was a good year for me, the year of healing.”

Sanya Malhotra also said that the biggest myth that we are told about love is that self-love isn’t as important. “Especially in Bollywood, where you’ll see one person running after another person for love, but it actually resides inside you,” Sanya said.

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra will be seen next in HIT – The First Case, which is set to release theatrically on May 20 next year. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. It is the remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name. The movie is directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, who had also helmed the original.

Sanya will also be seen in Red Chillies Entertainment’s crime-thriller Love Hostel.

As per reports, she is also a part of Atlee’s next with Shah Rukh Khan.