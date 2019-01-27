Sanya Malhotra on Photograph’s Sundance premiere: I am super nervous

Sanya Malhotra is excited about the premiere of her upcoming film Photograph. The actor is in the US attending the Sundance Film Festival, where the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer is all set to have its first premiere.

Sanya shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, “Heyyyy so #PhotographMovie is getting premiered tomorrow at the Sundance Film Festival. I’m super nervous yet equally excited, I haven’t seen it yet, saw the trailer yesterday ummmmmm which looks quite good. And I really hope I have the same smile on my face after the premiere. @nawazuddin._siddiqui wish you were here Rafi!”

Photograph, a Ritesh Batra directorial, will also have its European premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival that will be held from February 7 through 17. According to the festival’s official website, the film will be presented under the Berlinale Special films category.

In an interview earlier, Sanya had shared her experience of working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She told indianexpress.com, “I am so lucky that I am getting to work with an actor like Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Not only him but Ritesh Batra, the director too. After Dangal, a lot of scripts came my way but this one just touched me. I was like ‘I have to do this’. It was really exciting. And when I got to know Nawaz is a part of it, I got even more excited because working with him is a dream come true.”

This is the first time when Sanya will be sharing the screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor, who rose to fame with Dangal in 2016, has been giving promising performances ever since. She appeared in Pataakha and Badhaai Ho in 2018 for which the actor received accolades.

On the other hand, Nawaz is also receiving positive reviews for his act as Bal Thackeray in the recent release Thackeray.