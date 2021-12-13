Vicky Kaushal welcomes Dangal girls Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh onboard Sam Manekshaw biopic

The team of Sam Bahadur celebrated Meghna Gulzar’s birthday in a special way by welcoming Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh on board. While Sanya will play Silloo Manekshaw, Fatima will portray the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the lead role of Sam Manekshaw in the biopic.

“Sanya and Fatima with their characters bring more character and substance to the story of Sam Bahadur and, I am very excited to be working with them together for the first time,” Vicky Kaushal said in a statement, adding, “Their characters have been one of the most influential personalities we have heard about and now, the audience will witness the story of their valour, commitment and resilience. I welcome both of them to our Manekshaw family and look forward to sharing the screen with two of the most talented and diligent actors of our generation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar)

Meghna Gulzar expressed she is “eager to experience” Sam Bahadur’s journey. “I have much to celebrate… There is pride in the commemoration of 50 years of the historic win of our forces in the 1971 War. And it’s very exciting to have Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh join the team of Sam Bahadur. Both their roles in the film require a great deal of sensitivity, dignity and composure and I’m looking forward to the ladies bringing these characters to life,” she mentioned.

Sanya said she is “honoured” to portray Silloo Manekshaw who was the “support and strength to Sam Bahadur.” “I’m honoured to essay this role and bring to light her integral part and influence in this war hero’s life. I’m also extremely thankful to Meghna Gulzar and really looking forward to this exciting journey with her,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar)

Fatima Sana Shaikh, on the other hand, shared her excitement of joining Sam Bahadur family. She said she was ready to “take on the challenge of essaying the role of one of the most influential and talked about women in Indian history.”

One of India’s greatest war heroes, Sam Manekshaw’s military career spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and the decisive victory of the Indian Army in the 1971 Indo-Pak war was under his command as Chief of Army Staff.