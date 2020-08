Sanya Malhotra: Waiting for a script where I can act and dance

Sanya Malhota is a trained dancer in contemporary and ballet dance forms. (Photo: Sanya Malhotra/Instagram)

Actor Sanya Malhotra says acting and dance are two of her passions, and she is looking forward to a project where she can have the best of both worlds.

The Delhi-born actor, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 sports drama Dangal, is a trained dancer in contemporary and ballet dance forms.

Before films, Malhotra, 28, also participated in the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance.

“I’m eagerly waiting for a script where I can act and dance at the same time because these two things are very close to my heart. I’m 100 per cent sure, one day I’ll find a perfect script where I can dance and act,” she told PTI.

The actor is also credited as choreographer for song “Sexy Baliye” from the 2017 film Secret Superstar, starring Zaira Wasim. The movie was produced by her Dangal co-star Aamir Khan.

Malhotra was recently seen in Shakuntala Devi, in which she played Anupama Banerji, daughter to Vidya Balan’s titular math genius. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

In Dangal, which was inspired by true events, Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh played international wrestlers Babita and Geeta Phogat, respectively.

Asked to draw parallels between the two films in which she portrayed real-life characters, she said the movies are thematically different.

“We do tend to change a lot of things in a biopic, there are also those films that are inspired by the personalities as opposed to being a biopic. But Shakuntala Devi is a complete biopic.

“Dangal was inspired by true events. We were never trying to be Babita and Geeta Phogat. We never met them when we were prepping or shooting for the film. So we had some sort of freedom to bring our own element into the character that we were playing,” the actor said.

Malhotra will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s dark anthology comedy Ludo, which is slated to be released on Netflix.

She will also star in Pagglait, a comedy drama produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment.

