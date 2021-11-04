scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 04, 2021
Sanya Malhotra buys a sprawling new house in Mumbai worth Rs 14.3 crore: Report

Actor Hrithik Roshan is said to own two houses worth Rs 100 crore in the same building.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 4, 2021 9:47:38 am
sanyaSanya Malhotra has bought a new place in Mumbai. (Photo: Sanya Malhotra/Instagram)

Actor Sanya Malhotra has bought a new house in the Bayview building in Juhu, Mumbai, according to a Money Control report. According to the same report, the house was earlier owned by one Samir Bhojwani.

The sprawling space was bought by Sanya Malhotra along with her father Sunil Kumar Malhotra for a whopping Rs 14.3 crore. Actor Hrithik Roshan is said to own two houses worth Rs 100 crore in the same building, according to Hindustan Times.

Also Read |Ahead of Marvel’s Eternals, here’s a complete character guide to MCU’s new superheroes

In 2018, Sanya had bought a flat in the Maximum City. Talking about why she chose to buy a house in Mumbai even though she is originally from Delhi, the Dangal star was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, “I used to stay in a one-bedroom apartment before I bought this place and the sole purpose of moving into a bigger house was to have my family come over from Delhi and stay comfortably with me whenever they want to. At first, I was skeptical about it, considering the finances, but my father convinced me that I should invest in my own house rather than renting out a place.”

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra is looking forward to the release of her Netflix movie Meenakshi Sundareshwar alongside Abhimanyu Dassani. Backed by Karan Johar, it will start streaming from November 5 onwards.

