Sanya Malhotra chooses the better dancer between Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor, is asked about her film with Shah Rukh Khan

Sanya Malhotra, who was last seen in the Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar, recently had fun answers to give while taking a rapid fire interview with Bollywood Hungama. During the course of the conversation, she was asked to choose the better dancer between Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor, an actor she thinks would share great chemistry with her, and more.

Sanya, who is not only a versatile actor, but a dancer-choreographer as well, was asked to choose her favourite dancer from Bollywood stars Shahid and Hrithik. Caught in a fix, Sanya joked that since they are both great dancers, she should have been the second choice instead, quipping, “It should have been ‘choose between Shahid and Sanya,’ and the answer would be Shahid. And between Hrithik and Sanya, the appropriate answer is Hrithik of course.”

Later, she was even asked to pick her favourite celebrity couple from Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif. Malhotra ended up picking Kaushal and Kaif as her favourite. The actor also cleverly dodged the question when she was about being a part of upcoming Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee movie. The question was how does 2022 look, what with you possibly working alongside SRK in the rumoured Atlee movie? To which the Dangal star simply said that this new year looks no different from 2020 and 2021, especially with the pandemic going with full force.

Sanya also spoke about her desire to watch Pushpa, and work with Mollywood star and National Award-winning actor Fahadh Faasil.

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra will next be seen in Love Hostel alongside Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey. The actor will also make an appearance in Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur.