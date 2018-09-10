Badhaai Ho posters: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra release quirky first looks from the film

Badhaai Ho stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra in the lead Badhaai Ho stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra in the lead

The first set of posters of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho is out. The first poster was shared by Ayushmann, who is seen curled up in a fetal position in the first official look. The caption of the image read, “#BadhaaiHo! Khush Khabri hai… What do you guys think? @sanyamalhotra_ #NeenaGupta #GajrajRao @badhaaihofilm @jungleepictures @pictureschrome.”

The film also stars Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra in a significant role. Sanya also shared her character poster from the film on Twitter. The post read, “#BadhaaiHo! Khoob mazaa aane wala hai! Trailer out tomorrow!” This is the first time Ayushmann and Sanya will be sharing screen space together.

The movie also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in significant roles. While Badhaai Ho is the first time the audience will see Sanya and Ayushmann together, she has already shared screen space with Ayushmann’s brother Aparshakti Khurana in the blockbuster Dangal.

#BadhaaiHo! Khoob mazaa aane wala hai! Trailer out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/SDCAFDfE6T — Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra07) September 10, 2018

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Gajraj Rao… Presenting the three posters of #BadhaaiHo… Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma… 19 Oct 2018 release… Trailer out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/WiezMTYocj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2018

“My brother and Sanya share a good bonding as they worked together on Dangal. I remember meeting her on the sets of Dangal, she had short hair, looked very different. She is a great performer. I remember shooting an ad film with her in the past. She has started from scratch and today whatever she has achieved in her career, it is on her own,” Ayushmann told PTI in an interview.

Both Sanya and Ayushmann have a lot on their plates right now. While Ayushmann will be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s thriller Andhadhun along with Radhika Apte and Tabu, Sanya will star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next, titled Pataakha.

