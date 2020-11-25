Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani join hands for Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Meenakshi Sundareshwar will stream on Netflix.

Bollywood film Meenakshi Sundareshwar is all set to premiere on Netflix. Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani play the titular roles in the romantic comedy, helmed by Vivek Soni.

Set in Madurai, Meenakshi Sundareshwar narrates the story of a young couple and how they deal with trials and tribulations of life. The first look of the film has Malhotra looking gorgeous as a Tamil bride in her Kanjeevaram saree and gold jewellery. Dassani makes for a handsome groom in his veshti and angavastram.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “What’s in a name? A lot, as Meenakshi and Sundareshwar would express in their upcoming Netflix film, Meenakshi Sundareshwar.”

While Sanya Malhotra recently made her digital debut with Anurag Basu’s Ludo, Abhimanyu Dassani is venturing into the web space with Meenakshi Sundareshwar. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

