scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani’s Meenakshi Sundareshwar to release on this date

Set in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, the romantic-comedy Meenakshi Sundareshwar starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani, speaks to the trials and tribulations of a young couple - Meenakshi and Sundareshwar.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
October 5, 2021 4:04:12 pm
sanya malhotraSanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in the poster of Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday announced his upcoming home production film Meenakshi Sundareshwar will start streaming on Netflix from November 5.

Set in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai, the romantic-comedy starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani, speaks to the trials and tribulations of a young couple – Meenakshi and Sundareshwar.

Johar announced the release date of the movie on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

“Get ready to witness this unique and super cute long-distance love story this festive season, with us! #MeenakshiSundareshwar coming to Netflix on November 5,” the producer wrote alongside the film’s poster.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Thor Love and Thunder to Marvel Eternals release dates: Disney India announces full calendar for 2021-2022

The film will mark the directorial debut of Vivek Soni, who had earlier made the 2012 short “Bawdi”. Soni has co-written the movie with Aarsh Vora.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

It will also be the digital debut of Dassani, who entered Bollywood with Vasan Bala’s critically-acclaimed 2019 comedy-drama Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Malhotra has had two of her films released on OTT Ludo and Pagglait.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar is backed by Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

hina khan, sara ali khan, janhvi kapoor, vicky kaushal, kareena kapoor khan, nikki tamboli
Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 05: Latest News

Advertisement