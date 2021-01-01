scorecardresearch
Friday, January 01, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Santosh Sivan’s next directorial titled Mumbaikar

Mumbaikar stars actors like Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi, Ranvir Shorey, Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, Sachin Khedekar among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 1, 2021 6:00:52 pm
Mumbaikar posterMumbaikar will have a theatrical release later this year.

Filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Karan Johar on Friday launched the title logo poster of the upcoming film Mumbaikar. Directed by Santosh Sivan, the action thriller has an ensemble cast including actors like Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi, Ranvir Shorey, Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, Sachin Khedekar, Hridhu Haroon among others.

SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter acciunt and wrote, “Happy to release the title logo of @santoshsivan’s #Mumbaikar! Best wishes to the entire team & also @shibuthameens on the debut Hindi Production.”

Talking about the film’s title, Santosh Sivan said in a statement, “Every city has its own spirit, and so does Mumbai that is synonymous with the spirit of resilience. It draws aspirants from all over India, both in terms of region and religion. And in the midst of the concrete jungle, there is a heartbeat that heals. Mumbai may be a metro, but Mumbaikar is an emotion. Hence the title. In terms of cast, we have an intriguing and interesting mix of national talents. And that adds to the magic.”

Mumbaikar is being presented by Riya Shibu. It will have a theatrical release later this year.

