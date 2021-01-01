Santosh Sivan’s next directorial titled Mumbaikar

Filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Karan Johar on Friday launched the title logo poster of the upcoming film Mumbaikar. Directed by Santosh Sivan, the action thriller has an ensemble cast including actors like Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi, Ranvir Shorey, Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, Sachin Khedekar, Hridhu Haroon among others.

SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter acciunt and wrote, “Happy to release the title logo of @santoshsivan’s #Mumbaikar! Best wishes to the entire team & also @shibuthameens on the debut Hindi Production.”

Excited to share at 3pm the first look of the exceptionally talented MR Santosh Sivan’s next! Watch this space ….❤️❤️💪👍🙏 @santoshsivan pic.twitter.com/zfZ2mzNgnw — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 1, 2021

Talking about the film’s title, Santosh Sivan said in a statement, “Every city has its own spirit, and so does Mumbai that is synonymous with the spirit of resilience. It draws aspirants from all over India, both in terms of region and religion. And in the midst of the concrete jungle, there is a heartbeat that heals. Mumbai may be a metro, but Mumbaikar is an emotion. Hence the title. In terms of cast, we have an intriguing and interesting mix of national talents. And that adds to the magic.”

Mumbaikar is being presented by Riya Shibu. It will have a theatrical release later this year.