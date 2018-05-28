Rishi Kapoor on Sanju trailer: I did not think it was Ranbir, thought it was Sanjay Dutt

Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Rishi Kapoor felt overwhelmed after watching the trailer of Sanju as his son and actor Ranbir Kapoor's work in the film left him feeling proud. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 29, 2018 8:04:32 am
rishi kapoor on sanju trailer Sanju trailer will be out on May 30.
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor felt overwhelmed after watching the trailer of Sanju as his son and actor Ranbir Kapoor’s work in the film left him feeling proud. Sanju is a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt (essayed by Ranbir), directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

“The way Rajkumar Hirani has presented Ranbir is the biggest thing, the boy has really done well. I am so proud of him. I swear on (wife) Neetu and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt,” said Rishi after watching the trailer, read a statement.

“You don’t know how emotionally triggered I am right now at the point where Vinod (Chopra) and Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) have shown me this trailer. The first appearance of Ranbir from the jail, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt,” he added.

Sanju showcases the highs and lows of Sanjay’s life. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza, who will play different pivotal roles.

Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi asserted that Sanju is based on facts, although they have added dramatic elements to suit the big screen and also compressed a few characters into one person to limit the runtime of the film.

“I don’t think we have added fiction but sometimes you do need to dramatise something or make a funny scene funnier. We just hear a situation. We don’t know what dialogues were exchanged between people. But the effort has been to make the whole film on facts. There is dramatisation and things like that,” said the director in an interview with indianexpress.com

Co-produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, the film is scheduled to release on June 29.

(With inputs from IANS)

