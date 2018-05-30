Sanju trailer: Ranbir Kapoor takes us through the controversial life of Sanjay Dutt

Sanju trailer: Ranbir Kapoor plays Sanjay Dutt in this biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Sanju trailer: Ranbir Kapoor plays Sanjay Dutt in this biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

The trailer of Sanju, the most awaited film of the year, is finally here. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, this biopic traces the controversial life of Dutt.

The trailer is a testament to Ranbir Kapoor’s talent. We see him narrating Sanju’s life but it looks like the primary focus of the film will be around the 1993 bomb blast case for which Sanjay Dutt was convicted and spent a considerable amount of time in jail. The jail scenes in the trailer are quite impactful as we hardly expect mainstream films to show such harsh reality on the silver screen. The film also chronicles Sanjay Dutt’s troubles with drugs.

Sanju’s trailer also showcases the bond that Dutt shared with his father Sunil Dutt. Paresh Rawal plays this role and through his dialogues, we see how strongly Sunil Dutt believed in his son.

Watch the trailer of Sanju here:

Ranbir Kapoor’s look as Sanjay Dutt stands out in this trailer. Every look that he dons, is simply spot on. Be it his Munnabhai avatar or the look that he sported in the early 2010s, Ranbir surely looks the part and with the acting chops that he possesses, one can be sure that this film will be a treat to watch.

When the first pictures of Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt were leaked on the internet, it left many fans quite surprised as Kapoor had managed to look exactly like Sanjay Dutt. Rajkumar Hirani, who is directing Sanju, has worked with Sanjay on the Munnabhai series and PK as well.

Sanjay Dutt is the son of veteran actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt and made his debut in the movies during the 1980s. Sanjay Dutt was known as the notorious bad boy of Bollywood in the 90s and it looks like this film will cover that aspect of his life as well.

Check out some stills from the trailer of Sanju here:

Vicky Kaushal with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju. Vicky Kaushal with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju.

Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in the trailer of Sanju.

Dia Mirza plays Sanjay Duytt’s wife Maanyata in Sanju. Dia Mirza plays Sanjay Duytt’s wife Maanyata in Sanju.

Anushka Sharma plays a journalist in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju. Anushka Sharma plays a journalist in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju.

Ranbir Kapoor aces the look of Sanjay Dutt in Sanju. Ranbir Kapoor aces the look of Sanjay Dutt in Sanju.

Along with Ranbir Kapoor, Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Jim Sarbh among others. Sanju is scheduled to release on June 29.

