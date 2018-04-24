Sanju teaser: Ranbir Kapoor nails Sanjay Dutt’s look in the biopic we’ve all been waiting for

Sanju teaser begins with Ranbir Kapoor walking out of Yerawada Central Jail. Sanju teaser begins with Ranbir Kapoor walking out of Yerawada Central Jail.

After a long wait, the teaser of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic titled Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor, was released on Tuesday. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju has Ranbir Kapoor playing the titular role and has an ensemble cast of Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Vicky Kaushal. After watching the short teaser, one can definitely root for the biopic being one of the best Bollywood has produced in the recent past. The teaser has no signs of the female leads of the movie but we are not even complaining as Ranbir has owned every frame. His every look in the teaser is a reply to those who scoffed when his name was announced to play the role of Sanjay.

The more than one-minute long teaser begins with Ranbir walking out of Yerawada Central Jail and continues with him narrating the different phases of Dutt’s life–his obsession with drugs at the age of 22, his days of leisure in the hotels of New York, him begging on the streets to the days he spent in prison. Out of his several looks, the one where he is seen in the jail is the most compelling one as Ranbir aces Dutt’s mannerisms.

Watch Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju teaser here

At the teaser launch, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I have always been a Sanjay Dutt fan. So for me, it was a fan playing his icon. So the hardest thing for me was to give myself the confidence to do it. I consider Sanjay Dutt a very flawed person but a wonderful person. He’s a pop icon. It was scary.”

Sanju chronicles the tumultuous life of Bollywood’s Khalnayak Sanjay Dutt. Talking about his film, Rajkumar Hirani said, “When we heard the story, we thought that a film needs to be made, and we asked Sanju that we are going to make this film, do you have the courage? the story which you are telling us if it is shown on the screen will it be alright with you?. Will you not have any problem and Sanju agreed.” He also mentioned that they have not glorified Sanjay Dutt in Sanju. Hirani also revealed that Sanjay Dutt has not seen the film yet.

In the movie, the role of Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis Dutt will be reprised by Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal will be seen as Sunil Dutt. Dia Mirza has stepped into the shoes of Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai who shared a close bond with the Munnabhai MBBS actor back in the 90s watched the teaser of the film and was all praise for Hirani’s direction in it. “I can’t stop praising the teaser of film #Sanju directed by my favourite director @RajkumarHirani and acted by @RanbirKapoorFC in a biopic of @SanjayDutt_ what HIRANI showed me yesterday,” tweeted Ghai.

I can’t stop praising the teaser of film #Sanju directed by my favourite director @RajkumarHirani and acted by @RanbirKapoorFC in a biopic of @SanjayDutt_ what HIRANI showed me yesterday @Whistling_Woods… https://t.co/fyWrJUGCyK — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 21, 2018

The film bankrolled by Vidhu Vindo Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani will hit the theaters on June 29 this year.

