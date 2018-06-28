Sanju teaser released highlights: Ranbir Kapoor convincingly transforms into Sanjay Dutt

The teaser of Rajkumar Hirani’s highly anticipated Sanjay Dutt biopic titled Sanju is finally out. The film will see Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt.
Sanju also stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Manisha Koirala among others, in pivotal roles. According to reports, the filmmaker is currently busy with the post-production work of the movie. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who has already seen the teaser, only has good words to say about the promo. In a recent tweet, Ghai had praised the teaser to the sky and written, “I can’t stop praising the teaser of film #Sanju directed by my favourite director @RajkumarHirani and acted by @RanbirKapoorFC in a biopic of @SanjayDutt_ what HIRANI showed me yesterday.”
Also Read | Sanju teaser: Ranbir Kapoor impresses as Sanjay Dutt
Sanju has been written by Rajkumar Hirani himself. According to reports, Hirani had a great time working with Ranbir Kapoor and had recently said in an interview with PTI that he would love to collaborate with the actor again. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 29, 2018.
Read all the updates about Sanju teaser:
Highlights
Our verdict
After watching the short teaser, one can definitely root for the biopic being one of the best Bollywood has produced in the recent past. The teaser has no signs of the female leads of the movie but we are not even complaining as Ranbir has owned every frame. His every look in the teaser is a reply to those who scoffed when his name was announced to play the role of Sanjay.
Also Read | Sanju teaser: Ranbir Kapoor impresses as Sanjay Dutt
Sanju teaser: Quick take
Indianexpress.com's Mimansa says, "One thing that Ranbir Kapoor does best is getting into the skin of his characters. Today, we got to see him as Bollywood's much-loved actor Sanjay Dutt in the teaser of Sanju. While the teaser is packaged in a quirky manner giving little glimpses of every age and side of Dutt's life, it is also set in a typical Rajkumar Hirani style of storytelling. Despite Dutt's life being an emotional journey, Hirani has kept the fun element intact. And not to miss, Ranbir's perfect body language and diction. The opening shot itself is a carbon copy from real life, raising expectations. We just hope Hirani shows Dutt's dark past and doomed side in equal measure."
Sanju teaser: Quick take
Indianexpress.com's Sampada says, "The teaser of Sanju has been long awaited. The life of Sanjay Dutt was waiting to be made into a biopic and who better to helm it than Rajkumar Hirani. In the teaser, Ranbir Kapoor dons various avatars of Dutt Jr through his life and acts as a narrator who is introducing the film. This part, honestly, was quite underwhelming. What left an impression were the last few seconds where we actually get to see the footage from the film and it is in those seconds that Ranbir steals the show. Here's hoping that the trailer will get us excited for the film."
The teaser of Sanju was released on Tuesday afternoon by Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor. The moment it was released, fans of both Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt went gaga over it and could not hold their excitement. Many even tagged the film as one of the best biopics made in Bollywood. Now with the teaser out, it will be interesting to see what Hirani has in store for cinephiles. Hopefully, in the trailer of the movie, we might get a glimpse of other actors in the movie.
Also read | Sanju teaser: Ranbir Kapoor impresses as Sanjay Dutt
While speaking about getting into the shoes of Khalnayak of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor had said, "Have known Sanju sir since I was a child but when I started working on the biopic, I felt it is not a biopic but science fiction. I couldn’t understand how can anyone live a life like this. There is so much you can learn from his life. It’s not a dramatic, romantic film. It’s science fiction.”
Also read | Latest revelations from the Sanjay Dutt biopic, and why we are excited about it!
Sonam Kapoor who is reuniting with Ranbir Kapoor after 10 years in Sanju said Ranbir has not changed much over the years. "I don’t think I have changed either. He is such a fine actor. We just have 10 years of experience. But it was fabulous working with him. We shot in ND studios for Saawariya and for this film we shot at the same place. So it was deja vu,” Sonam told PTI in an earlier interview.
Manisha Koirala will be seen in the role of legendary actor Nargis Dutt in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Sanju. Talking about stepping into the shoes of the late actor, Manisha told indianexpress.com, "To play her is a great honour. She is a legendary figure, no matter how forward we go, or whatever, her name would always be remembered, she would always be tagged as a legendary actor. She is a historical figure of the Bollywood industry. People remember her for films. It (the role) is challenging and I am excited to play her role.”
Also read | Manisha Koirala on playing Nargis Dutt in Sanjay Dutt biopic: I am revisiting cancer trauma
Actor Paresh Rawal will be seen in the role of Sanjay Dutt's father Sunil Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's film Sanju.
Actor Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media account to shower praises on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju, She tweeted, "Omg the teaser of ‘Sanju’ so intriguing! Can’t wait to watch!!! #SanjayDutt #RanbirKapoor."
Actor Dia Mirza who essays the role of Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata Dutt in the movie also shared the teaser of the film on her Twitter handle. "One man, many lives. And all of it true! #SanjuTeaser," tweeted Dia.
Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor can't wait to watch Sanju starring son Ranbir in the lead role. Sharing the poster of the movie on Instagram she wrote, "🎥 can’t ⌛️ to 👀 .."
//www.instagram.com/embed.js
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani hopes that cinegoers like the teaser of his upcoming biopic Sanju based on the life of Sanjay Dutt. "Here it is. The teaser of #SANJU. http://bit.ly/Sanju-OfficialTeaser … Hope you like it," tweeted Hirani.
Actor Pulkit Samrat was all impressed with the teaser of Sanju. Writing about it, he tweeted, "#SanjuTeaser is Mindblowing!!!!!!!! An epic ‘bout an epic life of the epic man! #RanbirKapoor walks, talks, feels like Sanjay Dutt.. Flawless!! 👏"
After watching the short teaser, one can definitely root for the biopic being one of the best Bollywood has produced in the recent past. The teaser has no signs of the female leads of the movie but we are not even complaining as Ranbir has owned every frame. His every look in the teaser is a reply to those who scoffed when his name was announced to play the role of Sanjay.
Also Read | Sanju teaser: Ranbir Kapoor impresses as Sanjay Dutt
Indianexpress.com's Mimansa says, "One thing that Ranbir Kapoor does best is getting into the skin of his characters. Today, we got to see him as Bollywood's much-loved actor Sanjay Dutt in the teaser of Sanju. While the teaser is packaged in a quirky manner giving little glimpses of every age and side of Dutt's life, it is also set in a typical Rajkumar Hirani style of storytelling. Despite Dutt's life being an emotional journey, Hirani has kept the fun element intact. And not to miss, Ranbir's perfect body language and diction. The opening shot itself is a carbon copy from real life, raising expectations. We just hope Hirani shows Dutt's dark past and doomed side in equal measure."
Indianexpress.com's Sampada says, "The teaser of Sanju has been long awaited. The life of Sanjay Dutt was waiting to be made into a biopic and who better to helm it than Rajkumar Hirani. In the teaser, Ranbir Kapoor dons various avatars of Dutt Jr through his life and acts as a narrator who is introducing the film. This part, honestly, was quite underwhelming. What left an impression were the last few seconds where we actually get to see the footage from the film and it is in those seconds that Ranbir steals the show. Here's hoping that the trailer will get us excited for the film."
In an interview with DNA, Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani said, "Besides what he told me, I also met others who knew him — journalists, cops, relatives and friends. I felt there was a movie that should be told. The first thought that came to me was we will say it like it is. I told Sanju that we won’t glorify him and he was okay with it. He was like, jo bhi hai, banao.. He had talked about drugs, women, the gun, almost everything that happened. For a filmmaker, it’s like a goldmine."
Talking about Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor had earlier said, “I have known Sanju sir since I was a child but when I started working on the biopic, I felt it is not a biopic but science fiction. I couldn’t understand how can anyone live a life like this. There is so much you can learn from his life. It’s not a dramatic, romantic film. It’s science fiction.”
While Ranbir Kapoor will play Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Kapoor will be seen as Dutt’s love interest in Sanju. The film will also see Dia Mirza as Manyata Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis and Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt. Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Karishma Tanna have also been roped in for guest appearances.
Also Read | Sanju: Who’s playing who in the Sanjay Dutt biopic