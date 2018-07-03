Sanju success party: Ranbir Kapoor credits cast and crew for the victory at box office

Sanju success party: Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal interacted through video calling at the party. Sanju success party: Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal interacted through video calling at the party.

Rajkumar Hirani’s latest movie Sanju is writing new box office records. Based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club. It has earned Rs 120.06 crore within three days of release and is expected to cross the benchmark of Rs 150 crore soon. After registering such huge numbers, the team of the film celebrated their success last evening. On Monday, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Hirani and Ranbir got together for Sanju’s success party.

Vicky Kaushal, who has been praised for his role of Dutt’s best friend in the biopic, was not there at the party but Ranbir made sure to thank the talented actor for his contribution in the movie. Paresh Rawal also got a special mention. In the inside videos of the success bash, we see Ranbir and Vicky in conversation with each other through video calling. Also, Ranbir credited the success of the film to the entire cast and crew at the party. In other videos, team Sanju can be heard crooning the chartbusters from the movie “Kar Har Maidaan Fateh” and “Baba bolta hai.”

Dia Mirza who reached the party with husband Sahil Sangha shared a few photos from the bash on her Instagram account. In the captions, she mentioned how Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are being missed at the party.

Here are all the photos and videos from Sanju’s success party:

Ranbir Kapoor called the success of Sanju a moment of everyone who were present at the success bash of Sanju. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor called the success of Sanju a moment of everyone who were present at the success bash of Sanju. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dia Mirza came with husband Sahil at Sanju’s success party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Dia Mirza came with husband Sahil at Sanju’s success party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rajkumar Hirani arrives for the success party of his film Sanju. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rajkumar Hirani arrives for the success party of his film Sanju. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dia Mirza plays Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt in Sanju. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Dia Mirza plays Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt in Sanju. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Paresh Rawal is garnering praises for his role of Sunil Dutt in Sanju. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Paresh Rawal is garnering praises for his role of Sunil Dutt in Sanju. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arshad Warsi also came to celebrate with the team of Sanju. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Arshad Warsi also came to celebrate with the team of Sanju. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Manisha Koirala clicked at the success bash of Sanju. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Manisha Koirala clicked at the success bash of Sanju. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Monali Thakur at Sanju’s success party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Monali Thakur at Sanju’s success party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonu Nigam clicked at the success bash of Sanju. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The entire team of Sanju posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram) The entire team of Sanju posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

Here;s another photo shared by Dia Mirza from Sanju success party. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram) Here;s another photo shared by Dia Mirza from Sanju success party. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor in conversation with Vicky Kaushal. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram) Ranbir Kapoor in conversation with Vicky Kaushal. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

The team of Sanju had a gala time at the success party. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram) The team of Sanju had a gala time at the success party. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

Rajkumar Hirani, Dia Mirza and Manisha Koirala at Sanju’s success party. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram) Rajkumar Hirani, Dia Mirza and Manisha Koirala at Sanju’s success party. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

Sanju, helmed by Hirani, has got rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. The film is expected to be one of the blockbusters of 2018.

