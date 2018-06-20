Sanju song Ruby Ruby: The AR Rahman track stands out in this album

The latest track from Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is composed by AR Rahman. The latest track from Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is composed by AR Rahman.

The release of the much awaited Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is just around the corner. The film is a biopic based on the controversial life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Up until now, the makers of the film have released two songs – “Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya” and “Kar Har Maidaan Fateh” by composers Rohan-Rohan and Vikram Montrose, respectively. However, the latest song Ruby Ruby by composer AR Rahman is certainly a gem in the music album.

Titled Ruby Ruby, the song’s audio version was tweeted by director Rajkumar Hirani recently. The song is written by renowned lyricist Irshad Kamil and the track has been sung by Shashwat Singh and Poorvi Koutish.

Listen to Sanju song Ruby Ruby here:

While “Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya” is a fun retro track and “Kar Har Maidaan Fateh” evokes an inspirational vibe, “Ruby Ruby” stands apart. The song grows on the listener with repeat hearings which is the case with most Rahman songs. With these three songs, one can certainly gauge that the Sanju album will have a track for every mood.

The promotions of Sanju are in full swing at the moment as the film is scheduled to release on June 29. The trailer of the film received a warm response and the audience is looking forward to seeing how Rajkumar Hirani has told the story of Sanjay Dutt.

Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt and Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt. Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma also star in this film.

